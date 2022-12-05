Bell County will be more colorful — and louder — this New Year’s Eve as restrictions on some forms of fireworks will not be put in place.
In their meeting Monday, the Commissioners Court decided against implementing any restrictions on fireworks as they have done previously.
Fireworks stalls in the county will be able to start selling their wares for the holiday starting on Dec. 20 and lasting until Jan. 1.
In July, drought conditions prompted the county to ban the sale of all fireworks before revising the order to only prohibit certain types. Commissioners on Monday had considered banning fireworks with fins and skyrockets with sticks.
Chris Mahlstedt, Bell County fire marshal, said current weather and moisture conditions in the county were not bad enough to allow for a ban on the products.
“I don’t believe we have been anywhere near (a drought) in the past few weeks with the current rainfall we have received,” Mahlstedt said. “I believe in these orders banning fireworks we have to be in drought conditions leading into it. I don’t believe we are there yet, where we can issue one of these orders.”
Mahlstedt said the local Keetch-Byram Drought Index levels would have had to be at least 575, which the state considers a drought.
Currently, Mahlstedt said, Bell County has an average index level of 250. The drought index determines the moisture levels in the area, with levels ranging from zero to 800.
Commissioners said they wanted to make a decision on fireworks early, rather than their Dec. 15 deadline, to give stall owners time to order what they needed.
“What we talked about last week is, if we were going to consider such an order, we wanted it on the agenda this week for potential consideration and action so as to give the fireworks folks as much advanced opportunity as possible to know what the order was going to be,” Judge David Blackburn said.
Drought recedes
Drought conditions have been receding across the state in recent weeks, according to a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The map now shows Bell County under moderate and severe levels of drought, compared to the severe and extreme levels seen last week. Moderate drought is the first level of drought reported by the organization, just over the level of abnormally dry.
Lake levels
Water levels in the county’s two lakes have remained mostly stable over the past week with both Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake only dropping 0.1% of their total levels.
Lake Belton currently sits at 67.1% full while Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 73.5% capacity.
For the remainder of the week, the National Weather Service shows highs in the high to mid 70s except for Friday when temperatures will fall into the 60s.
Temple is expected to see between a 20% and 40% chance of rain on Thursday.