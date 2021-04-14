Temple’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show is coming back with a bang this year.
The city announced the return of the H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival this week, after being canceled last year. This year’s festival will take place at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway, for the first time after being hosted at Miller Park in previous years.
Mike Mayfield, with the city’s parks and recreations department, said the event is still in the planning phase and organizers are paying attention to how the coronavirus will factor in.
“We are planning on it to go forward, and if something changes we will modify it,” Mayfield said.
Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city had originally planned on hosting a drive-in event at the park before the state restricted gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Mayfield said the plan currently is for live music to start at 4 p.m. on July 4, with various activities and food available for children and families. The fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m.
Parking at the event, according to Mayfield, will be free to all those interested in attending.
“After taking a break last year, we are excited to celebrate Independence Day again with our community,” Holly Leiferman, senior program coordinator, said. “The H-E-B All American 4th of July Family Fun Fest and Fireworks Show has been a tradition for residents for many years, and we can’t wait to see everyone again.”
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week that they were also planning on moving forward with their annual parade.
This year’s Belton Fourth of July parade will take place on Saturday, July 3, as the parade has always been rescheduled to a Saturday when it would fall on a Sunday.
Temple canceled some 2021 events such as the Bloomin’ Temple Festival and the Central Texas Airshow.