BELTON — Bell County’s third municipal utility district on Tuesday took a major stride toward reality.
The Belton City Council approved an agreement and two resolutions that will spur the development of the proposed River Farm MUD, a planned 1,775-lot neighborhood east of Interstate 35 and along the Lampasas River.
MUDs are taxing entities that provide basic utilities, such as water and sewer, to residents through a partnership with a nearby city, and are often used as a way to take on debt to fund the development of a subdivison’s infrastructure.
The vote was 6-0. Mayor pro tem Dan Kirkley recused himself because he is related to the Utley family, the people developing River Farm.
“Obviously, this is going to drive future development in that quadrant (South Belton) that we’ve talked for years and years about trying to get developed,” Mayor Wayne Carpenter said.
Setting a tone
The 30-year development agreement lays out how River Farm will be constructed.
Belton and the developers agreed the MUD will not exceed 1,775 homes; the city and Bell County will review plats; the county will be responsible for streets and drainage after a city inspection; and Belton will take care of water and sewer services.
“That’s the major review element as they come forward,” City Manager Sam Listi said, comparing it to the process in place for Three Creeks, the county’s first municipal utility district that is just outside Belton city limits.
Council member David K. Leigh said River Farm will set a precedent for the quality of development in South Belton.
“This sets a really good tone,” Leigh said. “That’s really key for us to have a really good gateway, which is what I think it is.”
To support the future homes, the developers agreed to pay the city more than $1.9 million to reserve sewer capacity and an additional $396,000 for water capacity. The city estimated that the 1,775 homes will be 33 percent of the available capacity of the designed water and sewer systems.
Developer Steve Utley cited Belton’s recent multi-million dollar investments to extend its wastewater lines as far south as the Lampasas River as well as the city’s partnership with the Belton Economic Development Corp. to add water lines along the east side of the interstate for why his family is creating a new neighborhood.
“The vision the city had to move forward with the design and the development of water and sewer in this area is quite visionary — especially given the lack of development the city has had on the south side of town,” Utley told Council members earlier this month. “It prompted our thoughts — I’m sure it prompted other landowners and their thoughts.”
Additionally, the developer agreed to pay Belton’s permit and inspections fees at 125 percent of the city’s rate. That would cost the MUD an estimated $3 million.
Another key component of the contract is that River Farm and all future owners agree to waive their rights to oppose future annexation — if the city wants to do that — when either the MUD’s term is over or when its bonds are paid off.
“The city will not receive property taxes until it is annexed into the city limits,” the city manager said.
Other resolutions
River Farm will be built on 481 acres. Of that, 177 acres are inside Belton city limits. One of the approved resolutions allows for that tract to be deannexed from the city and brought into the district on one condition: the developers must fund $5 million in improvements for Toll Bridge Road.
“Toll Bridge Road is huge,” Council member John Holmes said, adding he had not heard of another developer improving an entire existing road as they build their neighborhood. “That will spark development on the south side.”
The improvements, which consist of widening the road, would occur over two phases. Belton agreed to design both phases so that it can identify any right of way that would be needed for the road.
“We’ll be responsible for acquiring outside of the developer’s property,” Listi said.
The other resolution the Council approved allowed for the creation of the River Farm MUD.
The municipal utility district will now head to either the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality or the Texas Legislature to be created.
“The Legislature … may be a quicker path than TCEQ,” Listi said, explaining that the MUD could be established by June if the developer goes through the lawmaking process.