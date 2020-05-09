For years, Pignetti’s has been cooking for Temple residents. Now, the downtown Temple restaurant is showing them how.
On the last two Thursdays in April, the restaurant held an online cooking class over Zoom, a concept the owner and chef both had been thinking of doing for months. Participants in the classes have cooked both steak Diane with robuchon-style potatoes and salmon with risotto — all from their own home kitchens.
Pignetti’s chef Robert Hernandez said the response from participants has been great, and the number of people who have wanted to participate has increased.
“It was something that we have been asked to do over the past few years, but we have never had the time to do it because we were always so busy,” Hernandez said. “But with this quarantine, and the change to the way we do business, it just made sense to do it.”
The cooking classes are $100 each and come with instruction by Hernandez, all of the ingredients needed to make a fine dinner for two and a bottle of wine selected to pair with the meal.
Participants were able to pick up all the needed ingredients from the restaurant, which also had been acting as a grocery supplier for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. To join the classes, they just entered the provided Zoom calls at around dinner time on Thursdays.
Hernandez said the first cooking session, which was recorded by another employee while he cooked, had some technical difficulties that were later sorted out for the remainder of the class.
“I would say it took longer for us to learn how to use Zoom than it did for us to make the class work,” Hernandez said. “We take what we do here (at Pignetti’s) and we just add our own little spin to it. Basically what we are teaching is technique.”
Before the two classes, Hernandez said he had taught only one other class on how to cook, when he went on a San Antonio area television station program. He said he made sure to take his time with the home cooks, explaining his process each step of the way.
Each of the classes took about 35 minutes from start to finish, with Hernandez allowing time during the process and at the end for participants to ask him questions.
Hernandez said meals made by the participants all came out great and each seemed satisfied with what they had made.
While the restaurant has reopened for regular business, ending the current need for the cooking sessions, Hernandez said he hopes to continue holding them in the future. He said he hopes to be able to have them at least once a month if there is demand.