Dalton Rice, the city manager of Morgan’s Point Resort for two and half years, resigned from his position leading the lakeside community, effective Friday.
Rice — who is in negotiations for the Kerrville city manager job — said in his resignation letter that he was disappointed that the newly elected City Council reduced some municipal staffing when approving a $6.9 million budget last week.
“Mr. Rice expressed his disappointment in departing from his role,” city communications and marketing manager Esther Weaver said in a news release. “He highlighted concerns regarding the impact of the newly elected city council’s actions on city staff and stated that his desire to shield the team from council’s distrust of the city manager’s office led him to make the difficult decision to step away ahead of his planned transition to his new role as the City Manager of Kerrville, TX.”
The city has not yet announced an interim city manager. No severance agreement was made between the City Council and Rice, Weaver said.
Rice is negotiating with Kerrville to replace departing City Manager E.A. Hoppe, who has been named an assistant city manager for the North Texas city of Frisco.
Rice thanked municipal workers for their hard work.
“I want to express my gratitude for the team’s unwavering dedication throughout these tumultuous times and while this chapter is closing, our shared journey’s impact will remain,” he said in his resignation letter. “Please know that I am here to support you as you continue to grow and thrive.”
Mayor Dennis Green expressed his gratitude for Rice’s service to the community.
“Dalton’s dedication and passion for our community has been apparent throughout his time as city manager,” Green said. “While we’re sad to see him leave, we understand and respect his decision. We wish the best for him and his family.”
City budget
Rice’s letter noted municipal positions that were cut when the council adopted the budget in 4-0 vote on Aug. 15. No city programs were eliminated.
“Staffing was a major topic of discussion, as the proposed budget included several eliminations and requests for new positions resulting in the same total number of full-time equivalent positions (35),” Weaver said. “In the Finance Department, the grants coordinator position was eliminated and a senior accountant position was added to focus on the city’s goal of financial trust and transparency. A vacant position in the Maintenance Department was unfunded, and the Executive Assistant to the City Manager/Assistant City Secretary position was eliminated.”
A proposed public safety office manager position — intended to relieve administrative work for the police department — was not funded.
“Council rejected the public safety office manager position due to their concern that the city is too administrative-heavy,” Weaver said. “They also elected to lower the pay grade of the city secretary position against the recommendation of the city manager due to their belief that the position is not operationally equivalent to other positions in the same pay grade. They also expressed concern that the promotion would constitute a significant pay increase for the employee who has been training for the position for the last year as part of succession planning for our retiring city secretary. The other requested positions were approved, resulting in a total staff of 34 once the senior accountant and fire specialist positions are filled.”
The adopted budget, which maintains a 58-cent per $100 in valuation ad valorem tax rate, includes over $316,000 dedicated to road repairs and maintenance. The budget also supports ongoing and future projects, including potential bonds, capital improvement projects and strategic employee retention efforts.
The City Council spent an unprecedented 11 hours deliberating during budget workshops between Aug. 1-15, Weaver said.