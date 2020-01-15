Several incumbents, a Belton mayoral candidate and a newcomer tossed their names in for the upcoming May 2 city council and school board elections.
Wednesday was the first day for candidates to file for a spot on the ballot. The filing period ends Feb 14.
Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter — who is in his fourth stint on the City Council— is hoping to succeed the outgoing Mayor Marion Grayson. Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Carpenter, 70, filed Wednesday afternoon.
Carpenter, a retired high school government teacher and Belton schools deputy superintendent, previously was on the City Council from 1984 to 1990; 1996 to 2003; and 2009 to 2013. He was elected again in 2018.
Daniel Bucher, the general manager of Grand Avenue Theater, filed to run for one of two at-large Belton Council seats up for grabs, Romer said. Bucher is 32.
Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart — the Belton school board’s two at-large members — are seeking their second terms, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said. Both were elected in 2018.
Leigh, 48, and Taggart, 49, are 1989 graduates of Belton High School. Leigh — who is married to Belton Councilman David K. Leigh — is a former elementary teacher and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. Taggart owns Chisholm Trail Flooring.
Temple Councilwomen Susan Long and Judy Morales are each seeking an additional three-year term, Deputy City Secretary Stephanie Hedrick said.
Long, 73, was elected in 2017 and represents the South Temple-centric District 3. If reelected, this will be her second term on the Temple Council.
Morales, 78, is seeking her fourth term. She was first elected in 2011. Morales, the mayor pro tem, represents District 2, which covers parts of east and central Temple.
Temple school board members Linell Davis and Shannon Myers filed for reelection, district spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
Davis represents District 2 while Myers represents District 7. Davis is seeking her third term; she was first elected in 2014.
Myers is seeking her first full term on the Temple school board. She was appointed to replace former Trustee Jennifer Davis, who moved out of District 7, and was elected to serve the remainder of the term in 2018.