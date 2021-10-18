Smoky brisket, tangy ribs and mouthwatering desserts — all favored food items that landed a Belton eatery on the list of the state’s best barbecue restaurants.
Miller’s Smokehouse, 300 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton, made the list of Texas Monthly’s 2021 list of top 50 barbecue spots, as it has done in the past. Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale was among the Central Texas spots noted by the magazine as the state’s best.
The meat at Miller’s Smokehouse, which opened in 2008, “is the true testament to old-school barbecue cred,” the magazine said. “There are a handful of departures from the Texas trinity, but the brisket is the star, with a nice black crust that gives way to fat that’s been rendered almost to butter.”
The magazine also recommended the eatery’s breakfast tacos and sandwiches along with fresh-brewed coffee as well as their homemade pies.
In addition to Texas Monthly accolades, Miller’s Smokehouse received attention in recent years from The Dallas Morning News and “The Prophets of Smoked Meat,” the debut title in the Anthony Bourdain Books line, by “Barbecue Snob” Daniel Vaughn of the Full Custom BBQ blog.
The attention helped the restaurant become one of Belton’s top lunch spots.
“It’s just been word of mouth and it kept snowballing,” Dusty Miller, son of owners Dirk and Lisa Miller, previously told the Telegram.
Miller’s is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Rockdale recognition
Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que opened at 449 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale in 2018 and became an instant hit.
“The offerings are piled high at Brett’s, which serves some of the most indulgent craft barbecue in Central Texas,” Texas Monthly said. “From an extensive menu — baby back ribs, pork spareribs, chicken, brisket, pulled pork, four kinds of sausages, sandwiches, nine sides, dessert — a single plate can arrive with enough food to feed multiple mouths.”
The magazine said Brett’s is known for brisket “that is so tender and rich that even a few bites feel like enough.”
Also recommended by the magazine: the Nutter Butter banana pudding and strawberry cobbler.
Brett’s is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until the restaurant is sold out.