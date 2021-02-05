The two men who represent Bell County in the Texas House secured prime spots on a pair of committees that may be influential this legislative session.
Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, assigned Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, to the tax policy-writing Ways & Means Committee and Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, to the Public Education Committee.
Phelan also tapped Shine to be on the Business & Industry Committee as well as selected Buckley to be the vice chair of the Defense & Veterans’ Affairs Committee and be a member of the Local & Consent Calendars Committee. The speaker announced the committee assignments Thursday.
The Public Education Committee will play a vital role this legislative session as lawmakers seek ways to shore up school funding and continue to reopen schools amid the coronavirus crisis.
“The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Texas students, teachers and parents,” Buckley said in a news release. “I look forward to helping my colleagues on the public education committee and in the Texas House craft common sense solutions that identify and close learning gaps while solidifying a bright future for the more than 5 million students in Texas public schools.”
Shine previously served on the Ways & Means Committee when he returned to the Legislature in 2017. That spot will be important as Shine has already filed more than a dozen property tax bills so far this session.
“I have a lot of property tax legislation that I’ve been working on for the last four years,” Shine said. “This is going to be a great opportunity to try to move some of that forward. The speaker’s office has already contacted me today about getting with their property tax person to look at the legislation I have filed to see how soon we can get some of that (scheduled) for hearings.”
Shine, who is in his third term since returning to the Capitol, has served on the Business & Industry Committee since 2017. In 2019, he also served on the Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee.
Buckley, a second-term legislator, previously was on the powerful budget-writing Appropriations Committee, Agriculture & Livestock Committee and the Local & Consent Calendars Committee.