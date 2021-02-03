Dozens of Temple High School students were among the first Central Texans to earn a nationally recognized workplace readiness credential, according to local officials.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas announced this week 70 Temple High students secured the Conover Workplace Readiness Credential through the local agency’s Student Occupational Awareness and Recognition Program, according to a news release.
The credential focuses on developing people’s soft and people skills, according to the Conover Co. These skills help workers communicate, think critically, organize and work with a team.
The credential program has 17 components that take between one and two hours to complete.
“I am excited that Temple High School students were able to participate in the program,” Temple schools Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “I’m probably the proudest, however, at the success of these 70 students for being the first in Central Texas (and) for their commitment to complete the certification. I have to give these students 100 percent credit for the more than 30 hours they committed to this training.”
Students will receive their certificates Friday and Feb. 12 at the Temple High School Career Center, according to a news release.
The Student Occupational Awareness and Recognition Program operates in eight other Central Texas school districts. Those include the Belton, Academy, Killeen, Troy, Lampasas and Gatesville districts, according to Workforce Solutions. It provides career guidance and information to students in middle school and high school, and helps develop their workplace skills.
“We are excited about our partnerships and the school districts have really made us feel like a part of their mission to prepare students for life after high school,” said Charley Ayres, Workforce’s director of industry and education partnerships who oversees the student program. “We are in the second year of programming and in spite of the pandemic, the staff has engaged over 16,900 students this school year.”
Although academics are crucial to students’ development, Ott said preparing them for a future outside of the classroom is just as important.
“Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are the drivers of innovation and are priorities in our academic programming at Temple Independent School District,” Ott said. “But we also know that employability skills are a key component to our students preparing for jobs and careers success.”