Cody Weems, the city of Temple’s public relations coordinator, was named Friday as interim communications and public relations manager.
Weems, a 2016 graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a former Temple Daily Telegram reporter, has worked for the city since 2019, starting as a media relations specialist for the Temple Police Department.
“It is an honor to serve residents of Temple in any capacity,” Weems, 28, said Friday. “I look forward to continue helping residents stay informed about all of the exciting things happening in our city.”
A Temple native, Weems started at the Telegram as an intern and, then after graduating from UMHB, he became a full-time reporter and covered the Temple City Council and municipal issues.
Weems has said he knows what is expected by the media and can disseminate information effectively and efficiently.
He’s familiar with the inner workings of the media and can provide the kind of information for which they’re looking. He also knows the Public Information Act and what is allowed to be released, Weems said.
“I’ve enjoyed working and getting to learn more about city government, how police departments work and seeing the day-to-day workings of a city and city officials — the side the general public doesn’t get to see,” Weems said in 2019 when he was initially hired by the city. “I feel like this is a good next step for my career and a chance to serve the city in a different way.”
Weems is “a longtime resident and someone who truly loves his hometown,” Heather Bates, Temple’s director of marketing and communications, said Friday. “I am 100% confident that Cody will do an amazing job keeping the citizens of Temple informed. We are very lucky to have him on our team,”
Weems replaces Emily Parks, a communications official hired in September 2020.