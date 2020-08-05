For families missing the big screen, Walmart has partnered with Tribeca Enterprises for two drive-in experiences in Bell County.
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters where customers can safely gather to watch movies programmed by the Tribeca Drive-in team.
Local screenings will take place at the Walmart locations in Harker Heights on Sept. 11 and in Killeen on Sept. 16, Oct. 16, and Oct. 17.
For more information, visit walmartdrive-in.com.