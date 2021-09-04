Temple College, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White, will provide health professionals additional training after being awarded $192,280 in Skills Development Grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission last week.
“We are very grateful to the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued investment in Workforce Education, helping community colleges deliver quality training for workforce partners in the region,” Christy Ponce, Temple College’s president, told the Telegram. “We appreciate exceptional leaders like TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez III for his ongoing support.”
She emphasized how this grant will assist Temple College in continuing its regional partnerships.
“Partnerships have been key to the success in our region from the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, to employers, to the economic development corporations and our county judges,” Ponce said. “It takes a village to build a strong workforce pipeline, and together we have been able to accomplish so much. For the Central Texas region, this is only the beginning.”
Temple College previously received $124,001 through the same grant program, which provided training for 61 workers in the Central Texas region in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cisco Gamez, a spokesman for the Texas Workforce Commission, said those funds benefited four of Temple College’s industry partners: Affordable Interior Solutions Inc. in Cameron, Butler Weldments in Cameron, Mine Services Inc. in Rockdale and Whinstone U.S. in Rockdale.
Training was offered in COVID-19 Safety and Sanitation in the Workplace, CompTIA A+, Facilities Maintenance, Construction Basics, Frontline Leadership and a refresher course for commercial driver’s license training, according to Temple College.
Alvarez, who noted the Skills Development Fund grant has provided training opportunities for at least 4,572 employers, congratulated Temple College for the award and its continued dedication to industry partners.
“Joint efforts like this improve the skills of Texas workers and ensures our labor force has the tools to be competitive for in-demand careers,” Alvarez said in a news release.
Information about the Skills Development Fund may be found online at texasworkforce.org/skills.