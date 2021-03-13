Mary Senese, the owner of a new store in Belton, expects her business to be a singing success.
Senese said she grew up snatching bits of cookie dough before they were baked, developing a love of the sweet treat.
This love is the idea behind her new store, Dough Re Mi in Belton, which held its grand opening Saturday. The store, 2415 N. Main St., features a selection of 12 flavors of cookie dough — all safe to eat without baking.
Senese said she aims to make Central Texas just a little bit sweeter with flavors suggested by customers that rotate throughout the year.
“We are essentially like an ice cream shop but with cookie dough,” Senese said. “It is just a little bit of a fun way to put a twist on your typical desert shop.”
After graduating from Belmont University in December with a degree in business, Senese said it was hard finding a job during the coronavirus crisus.
At the start, Senese said, she had been selling cookie dough to her family and friends for some extra money. This changed in December when she decided to turn her hobby into a business, selling the cookie dough to the public.
Senese sold containers of her cookie dough at various local businesses such as at The Hub in downtown Temple and the Gooch Family Farm in Troy.
Senese said the cookie dough she sold was not able to be baked due to a change in ingredients that would have made customers sick if they ate it unbaked. She said she has since tweaked the recipe, which doesn’t include eggs and does include heat-treated flour, to allow customers the ability to bake their desserts.
The store also has taken into account dietary concerns with a gluten- and dairy-free chocolate chip cookie dough.
Senese said the best part about creating her new recipes is the taste testing, something she has no problem getting volunteers for.
“We have new flavors that we are adding to our menu because we have more space to do that,” Senese said. “It is a lot of testing, which is probably the best part of the job anyways.”
Senese said that while the business will start with just selling cookie dough in cups or in cones, she hopes to expand the range of offerings in the future. If the business does well, Senese said she would like to purchase a freezer for the store in order to include ice cream, or an oven so she can sell freshly baked cookies.
Expansion also is a goal of Senese’s, who thinks that by the end of the year she could open a second location either in Temple or somewhere else in Central Texas.
Continuing partnerships with other local businesses, such as Atrium Coffee Co. in Temple which had a cookie dough hot chocolate last year, also is something Senese wants to continue.
“We are always looking to partner with other local businesses,” Senese said. “That is probably my favorite part of this job, working with other local entrepreneurs. So I am always looking to collaborate with whoever I can.”