BELTON — Construction for Bell County’s upcoming jail expansion is a step closer to starting following the hiring of a firm to manage the project.
Sedalco Construction Services was awarded the construction manager at risk services position for the project following a series of interviews. The vote by the Bell County Commissioners Court vote was unanimous Tuesday,
The company will help determine the cost of the jail project and manage its construction, working in the county’s best interest to keep the project going and on budget. Commissioners estimate the project will cost between $90 million and $100 million.
Commissioner Bill Schumann, who was on the committee that put forward Sedalco, said the company stood out among the four that were interviewed.
“One of the great things about having the face-to-face interview was just the comfort level that we get with the group on whether or not we can work with that group,” Schumann said. “And how effectively, efficiently and openly we can move forward and engage on this level of project. And I think without a doubt, Sedalco was the group that we had the best comfort level with.”
The project is being paid for out of the more than $138 million of certifications of obligation issued by the county in May, with the jail accounting for the largest portion.
County officials have expressed the need for an expansion to local jail capacity as the county population has grown. Sheriff’s Department officials constantly report the jail as being over capacity, with the population reaching over 1,200 inmates at times despite the preferred population of about 925.
To handle the rising population, the jail is currently working with several other counties to house inmates by paying daily rates for available space.
While the design of the jail expansion is not yet complete, it is expected to include a large increase to the county’s inmate capacity along with various new facilities. Also in the expansion is a minimum security addition.
County spokesman James Stafford said the minimum security facility portion of the project is set to be the first phase started and completed. Commissioners hope that this smaller addition can help lessen the number of inmates being housed outside of the county.
County officials previously estimated that the county would spend about $2 million this fiscal year on housing inmates at other county’s facilities alone.
Stafford said there are still some steps that need to be completed before the project can be bid out and a timeline and costs can be set.
“(Commissioners) are in the process of developing the project drawings and Guaranteed Maximum Price for the project,” Stafford said. “Once the Commissioners Court approves that GMP, they will move into the construction phase. We won’t have a timeline until we reach that phase.”
Russ Garrison, president and chief executive officer of Sedalco, said he was happy his company was chosen to oversee this project and was confident in its experience working with more than 30 other counties across the state.
“I am looking forward to working with the court … and the sheriff and his staff as we work towards a fantastic project and what I know will be a great asset to Bell County,” Garrison said.