BELTON — Bell County’s proposed diversion center — which aims to help those with mental illnesses — could be completed sooner than originally thought.
In a statement Wednesday, officials announced that the county had finalized the purchase of a $3.5 million building to house its proposed diversion center. The building is the former Luvida Memory Care facility at 2400 Piazza Drive in Belton, located just across Loop 121 from the Bell County Justice Center.
County Judge David Blackburn said the new facility would provide another option for law enforcement officers and hospitals dealing with individual experiencing mental health crises.
Previously, Blackburn said that previously those with a mental health issue went to either the county jail or the local hospital.
“Those places are not intended or equipped to serve patients who are suffering with mental illness,” Blackburn said. “Our goal is to identify those folks and connect them with the care they desperately need.”
Blackburn said the purchase of the 17,000-square-foot facility, which was approved for purchase in June, ended up saving the county money as it cost less than building a new structure.
The lower cost includes plans to renovate the vacant building, with some elements of the building needing changes to match the county’s needs.
Initial plans for the diversion center include a mental health triage area and a 16-bed crisis residential center.
In a planning session for the center in March, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said he looked forward for the new facility.
“I’m hopeful that we can figure out a better system to take care of those folks that have severe and persistent mental health issues and substance abuse disorders,” he said. “We know that putting those folks (in jail) is not an effective way to get them help and treatment.”
County officials said Central County Services, a local mental health provider, will help run the facility. The company will provide crisis assessments and residential services at the center.
In addition to Central County Services, the diversion center is a collaboration between the county, Baylor Scott & White Health and AdventHealth Central Texas.
The center is expected to open in September of 2023, with some renovations expected to leave most of the current facility intact.
“If this is going to serve the purpose that I hope that it does,” Blackburn said, “there’s going to be more than one need coming through the door, and we want to make sure that we are in the best position to adapt to those challenges once we are up and running.”