Planned diversion center

The former Luvida Memory Care facility, 2400 Piazza Drive in Belton, will soon be home to Bell County’s new diversion center. Officials said the center will help local hospitals and law enforcement deal with people in a mental health crisis.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

BELTON — Bell County’s proposed diversion center — which aims to help those with mental illnesses — could be completed sooner than originally thought.

