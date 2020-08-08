Academy Sports + Outdoors in Temple was a busy place Saturday, but not necessarily because of the sales tax holiday weekend that ends today.
“Saturday is usually busy,” said Jenna Lund, store manager.
The store carries a wide array of “back to school” and “back to sports” products, she said. Additional offers during the sales tax holiday include 25 percent off on select backpacks, apparel and footwear of various brands. There also are many products of the BCG or Academy brand for $9.99 and less, she said.
Online shopping is another store incentive, she said. Customers may pick up their items inside the store or at curbside. Most purchases of $25 or more can be delivered free of charge.
A 10 percent discount on all purchases by military, emergency responders and health care providers — a special that began around the Fourth of July — will continue through Sept. 11, she said.
“It’s an offer we run regularly for the military and (emergency) responders,” she said. “We’ve recently extended it to health care providers as well.”
The store was showing average traffic Saturday in the purchase of outdoor equipment, she said, “because we have those items and we live in an area of the world where it is popular.”
Academy is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Saturday morning business was pretty good at Paperdoodles in Pecan Plaza, 1401 S. 31st St., said Susie Winkler, owner of the longtime Temple business. The store deals in invitations, stationery and gifts, she said, and she didn’t think the sales tax holiday had an impact. She said they were in the midst of their regular summer sale.
A hot item was bags by Jon Hart of San Antonio, she said, part of a fall promotion that ends Friday.
“These bags make great Christmas gifts, wedding gifts or graduation gifts,” she said.
The store does wedding invitations and such paper goods as plates and napkins. All brides don’t have a wedding planner, she said, but when they do the bride and her planner will come into the store, sit down and talk things over.
“A lot of the weddings have been pushed back until 2021 because of the COVID,” she said.
In spite of that, the virus has not hurt the business, she said.
“Everything has been great. We’re very blessed and thankful for our customers. We’re just marching forward one day at a time.”
A few doors down at Callies, a children’s boutique, employee Amanda Ladd said the store was not particularly busy Saturday. The store has been having a sale for about two weeks, she said, with 30 percent off on clothes and shoes.
“Most people come in specifically for kids’ clothing,” she said. “A lot of people come in for candles.”
The annual sales tax holiday for certain clothing, footwear, backpacks and school supplies ends today. The law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
Qualifying apparel and school supplies are listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.