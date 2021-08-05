Temple College is seeking students with a knack for technology to enroll in its upcoming Comptia courses — classes that can lead to certifications applicable within the information technology industry.
Comptia A+ will be a 16-week course offered from Aug. 18 to Dec. 8, while Comptia IT Fundamentals will be an eight-week course offered from Oct. 8 to Dec. 8, according to Temple College.
Both courses will meet in person.
“Comptia A+ certification is the industry standard for IT professionals,” Temple College spokeswoman Ellen Davis said in a news release. “This course will prepare students to complete both exams for the Comptia A+ certification. Topics covered include detailed lessons on all the components of computers, how to install and maintain different operating systems, wired and wireless networking, portable computing and mobile devices, and system security.”
Davis said students, who plan to enroll into the Comptia A+ course for $2,249, will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Meanwhile, Comptia IT Fundamentals — priced at $1,049 — will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to Temple College.
“This class provides an introduction to computers and can be a great starting point for a career in information technology,” Davis said. “Topics covered include the components of a computer and how they work together, how to install and set up programs, how to work with networks and the internet, and computer safety and maintenance.”
Temple College said students inquire about registration or how to apply for financial assistance by emailing Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education department at bce@templejc.edu or by calling 254-298-8625.