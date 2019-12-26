The city of Temple is now making it easy for residents to get rid of their used Christmas trees.
The city is currently accepting undecorated real trees for recycling until Jan. 12. Trees that residents wish to get rid of can either be dropped off at the city’s recycling centers or be left out so workers can pick them up during bulk and brush pickup times.
The city’s two recycling centers are located at 3015 Bullseye Lane and at 602 Jack Baskin Drive.
City officials are reminding residents that these trees must be free of both decorations and tinsel to be accepted.