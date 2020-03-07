The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is offering classes on several popular Adobe software programs this spring.
A class on Adobe Acrobat, Pro DC, will be offered 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 25.
Adobe InDesign (CC) will be offered 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 22.
Adobe Photoshop (CC) will be 8:30 a.m. to noon April 6-8.
Each class is $149.
All classes will be in Berry Hall on the Temple College campus in Temple.
For information, or to register, visit www.templejc.edu/BCE or call 254-298-8625.