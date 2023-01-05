Two previously tabled subdivision plats were once again brought before the Bell County Commissioners Court Tuesday for a second look by officials.
The first of the two plats discussed by commissioners was for the 96.08-acre Prairieland subdivision located southeast of Salado. The 84-lot subdivision had previously been tabled by the county at its Dec. 19 meeting after concerns were expressed over the area’s drainage.
In response to the concerns by the commissioners, developers for the project proposed a series of plastic pipes running underneath the street that would help with drainage.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he viewed this type of piping to not comply with the county’s drainage standards and thought it could have issues in the future.
“That is only the real problem I have with it, because we don’t have a spec for the (plastic pipe),” Whitson said. “I think it would be reasonable to require them to put a galvanized culvert in there or concrete culverts, which we know are satisfactory.”
Whitson said this was the only issue he had with the project and would have rather seen either a galvanized steel or concrete pipe used since they are common in the area.
Officials said that they didn’t know of any other development that had this type of plastic piping, with most using one of the other two options.
While the plastic pipe was not common, County Judge David Blackburn said that there was nothing in the county regulations that prohibited it.
“As it is presented by our engineer’s office, it meets the requirements of our subdivision ordinance,” Blackburn said in response to Whitson’s concerns. “That requirement that you are concerned about, which I think is legitimate, is simply not addressed in regulations.”
Due to the concerns voiced by the commissioners, the county did not approve the plat and instead hoped to discuss alternative solutions with the project’s developer.
The second plat reviewed by the Commissioners Court was Phase 9 of the Chick Addition subdivision, which was similarly tabled last year.
The 40.3-acre tract is one of many phases that are a part of the project, located north of Salado High School. This phase of the subdivision has 69 lots.
When the final plat was originally presented, commissioners voiced concern over the lack of documentation regarding wastewater drainage in the area.
At Tuesday’s meeting, County Engineer Bryan Neaves said that the developer has since provided the county with the correct documentation.
Neaves said the developer and the company overseeing Salado’s wastewater treatment plant do have an agreement to provide service for 241 sewer taps.
“That was the question last time, and we finally have the agreement here that says that not just this section but the next section should have (service),” he said.
The plat was unanimously approved by commissioners.