Some final changes to the first phase of the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion will soon be underway.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved to move forward with funding a new change order for the expansion of the jointly held facility last month. Phase one of the expansion, which the changes are a part of, has been put into service as final changes are being made.
City officials estimate that the final changes to the project will extend the construction into this fall.
“The Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant is jointly owned by the cities of Temple and Belton and is permitted to treat 10 million gallons per day of wastewater from approximately 70 percent of Temple and all of Belton,” Deputy City Engineer James Billeck said, allowing for a peak wet weather flow of 30 million gallons a day.
The new change order, change order 6, will cost both cities a combined more than $87,662, with Temple paying more than $65,000 and Belton’s share more than $21,000.
Belton already moved forward with its share of the project as the smaller amount did not need Council approval.
Billeck said this new change to the project will include modifications to piping in the structure to allow for a more efficient flow of water while allowing for future expansion, as well as change out some trailers for trash bins on the site. He said the change is being made now due to issues indentified after construction was completed.
Phase one of the project, which had a total cost of more than $12.1 million, included a new headworks structure for the plant that will add enough capacity to last it until 2040. Phase two of the expansion is expected to be funded in fiscal year 2024, but will be triggered by the benchmarks set in place by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Officials with both cities have said the joint operation of the plant has worked well over the years.
“Working with the city of Temple has been great,” Belton’s Interim Public Works Director Jeremy Allamon said. “We have a positive working relationship with them, as well as the Brazos River Authority, which operates the plant for both cities.”