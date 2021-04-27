Turnout for early voting in local municipal elections remained low this year despite some increases for certain races.
The early voting period in Bell County ended Tuesday, with few voters turning out compared to the number of those registered. Those still interested in casting a ballot will now need to do so on Saturday.
Polling locations around the county are set to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Temple, the city is holding a mayoral race between the current mayor Tim Davis and challenger Richard Arwood. The voting locations were also shared with the vote for a $124.5 million Temple College bond issue to expand campus facilities and programs.
Jana Lewellen, Temple city secretary, said the city didn’t have the total number of votes cast during the early voting period but as of Thursday last week saw 1,220 voters.
“The turnout has been great,” Lewellen said. “We’ve seen an increase in poll watchers throughout early voting which helps provide confidence to the citizens regarding the integrity of the election. Our numbers have been steady compared to similar races in past years.”
Temple will have four polling places on Saturday for the two elections, one in each district of the city.
The polling locations will be at the Frank Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.; the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive; Thornton Elementary cafeteria, 2825 Cottonwood Lane; and the Tarver Elementary cafeteria, 7949 Stonehollow Drive.
School races
Belton Independent School District is hosting a contested school board race for the Area 4 seat between incumbent Chris Flor and challenger Brent Coates.
On Tuesday, the district reported having only seen 35 total voters cast a ballot during the entire early voting period.
Voters are able to cast a ballot Saturday at the district’s only voting location, Joe M. Pirtle Elementary at 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple.
Three school districts in the area — Rogers ISD, Jarrell ISD and Academy ISD — are holding elections for proposed bonds to expand their campuses.
Rogers ISD Superintendent Joe Craig said the district saw 109 early votes cast for both their bond election and school board race. The race for the two open seats is between incumbent Keith Caldwell and challengers Joe Jarolik, Moody Gasgow, Robert Stephens and Bradley Marek.
The proposed bond is for $6.1 million for four items: $2.3 million for school facility improvements, $1.9 million for a new auxiliary gym, $1.5 million for a new early childhood educational facility and $100,000 for a softball locker.
Rogers voters will be able to cast their ballots at either the Rogers Civic Center, 4 W. Mesquite Ave., or the Seton Community Center, State Highway 53.
Voters in Academy ISD will decide on a $79 million bond issue to relieve campus congestion which has grown over previous years. Student enrollment at the school is expected to reach about 2,300 by the 2024-25 school year.
The district also has two open seats on its board of trustees, with incumbents Jennifer Burnett and Dana White against challenger Keith White.
School district officials reported that the district saw 326 people vote during the early voting period this year.
Academy voters on Saturday can go to the Academy High School library, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy.
Municipal elections
Voters in Rogers will also be able to vote for their mayor Saturday between incumbent Billy Crow and challenger Ernest Stoud. The city reported seeing 33 votes cast during the early voting period.
Rogers voters can cast their ballots at either the Rogers Civic Center, 4 W. Mesquite Ave., or Seton Community Center, 12299 State Highway 53, which they are sharing with the school district.
Troy voters are able to vote for two at-large City Council seats, between incumbents Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler and challenger Vance Camp.
Voters in the city can cast their vote Saturday at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St.
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort is hosting elections for mayor and for a City Council spot.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Dwayne Gossett is being challenged by Andrew Bill and Dennis Green. Council members Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronny Snow and Robbie Johnson are facing a challenge from Shawn Knuckles and Larry Gossett.
Early voting numbers were not immediately available Tuesday evening.
The city will hold their Election Day voting at the Garrett & Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd.