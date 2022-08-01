BELTON — Bell County renewed its partnership with seven Texas counties Monday in order to best house juvenile offenders.
The agreements, which were unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court, would allow Bell County to hold juveniles in these other counties. They would also allow the partnered counties to do the same with Bell County when there is available space.
The seven agreements included Crosby, Jasper, Leon, Kaufman, Guadalupe, Winkler and Grayson counties.
County Judge David Blackburn, who also serves on the county’s juvenile board, said these agreements are common between counties with juvenile facilities.
“These reciprocal agreements that we have with other counties is helpful for us as we can’t find space and they have space available,” Blackburn said. “It is just one strategy that we are trying to utilize to hopefully meet the coming demand.”
These agreements, Blackburn noted, would not force either county to house juveniles if they don’t have the space.
Blackburn said these agreements are especially needed now as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department recently stopped new admissions.
The state agency announced last month that it would stop accepting new juveniles due to a staffing shortage. This announcement will mean less space at the 43 juvenile centers across the state.
Blackburn said the county’s juvenile detention center in Killeen has similarly seen staffing issues.
“We have the very same staffing issues that the state has,” Blackburn said. “And, honestly, we don’t have the same option the state has and say we are closing our doors. That option doesn’t exist.”
While the agreements can help with staffing issues, Blackburn said they can also be used when looking out for the best interests of juvenile offenders.
Blackburn said that sometimes a juvenile being close to home could mean being closer to the factors that influenced their behavior.
Despite this, Dawn Owens, director of the county’s juvenile probation office, said that proximity to home was helpful for children.
“The whole concept is that when you keep kids in the shallow end of the system, there are better youth outcomes,” Owens said. “Large congregate prison facilities have a much more difficult time in terms of staffing and suicide rates, and a whole host of things that go along with large correction populations.”
The agreements approved Monday would start Sept. 1 and stay in place for a year, with further options to renew later.