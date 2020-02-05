A Temple Police officer did not violate any policies or procedures when he arrested a special needs man, Sergei Hall, on Jan. 14, according to a review of the incident.
Officer Jacob Perkins used minimum force to stop Hall from being injured by passing traffic, according to the Temple Police Department news release.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office accepted a criminal charge against Hall for evading arrest or detention. The Temple Police Department is working with that office to provide assistance to Hall to hopefully prevent future incidents, spokesman Cody Weems said.
On Jan. 14, Perkins went to answer an urgent welfare concern called in by a resident concerned for Hall’s safety near Temple Mall. The caller, who came out of Planet Fitness, said Hall walked in front of her vehicle and stopped as she left the parking lot. She braked hard because she was afraid she’d hit him, Weems said.
The arrest occurred near the intersection of South 31st Street and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.
Perkins tried to stop Hall to check on him and make sure he didn’t go back into the road for his safety. Hall didn’t cooperate and walked away from Perkins and into a lane of traffic, according to Weems.
Hall was close to an oncoming vehicle that passed him and pushed off it with his right hand. The officer was more worried that he or Hall would be struck if they stayed in the road.
Perkins, who joined the department in 2019, used a controlled takedown in the grass in Hall’s arrest.