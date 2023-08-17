Property owners in Temple can expect a higher property tax bill next year after a tax rate and $252,142,060 million budget were confirmed by the City Council on Thursday.
Council members approved multiple measures during Thursday’s regular meeting including the new property tax rate and the city’s budget for the next fiscal year. Officials said that the new property tax rate will be 61.3 cents per $100 valuation — the same as the current rate.
This property tax rate would mean someone with a property valued at $200,000 would pay $1,226 in Temple taxes.
The newly adopted tax rate is over the no-new revenue rate, the tax rate at which the city would not generate any new revenue from the same properties as last year, of 54.56 cents per $100 valuation.
While the tax rate will remain unchanged, officials said that rising home values and local growth will mean that the city will generate more than $7 million over what it did last year.
This growth means that the city’s $252,142,060 million budget will have increased by 15.95% compared to the fiscal year 2023 budget. About $117,746,728 million will be in the city’s general fund budget
Traci Barnard, city finance director, said she and her department have worked to balance financial stability for the city with its need for growth.
“We are a finance department that is passionate and committed to balancing financial excellence and long-term financial stability with the desires of a growing community that is not afraid to invest boldly in the vision of the future,” Barnard said. “I think that is what we and the community are doing, investing in our future.”
Officials noted that the tax rate is additionally lower than the voter approval rate of 62.72 cents per $100 valuation. This rate is the tax rate at which voters in the city could cast a ballot to stop the increase in property taxes.
City projects
During the meeting, officials reiterated their 6-year outlook of city projects that helps inform its yearly budget and what it needs to set for the tax rate.
A large portion of the coming fiscal year’s budget includes additions to the city’s police and fire departments. This is set to include 32 new police officers over the next 6 years as well as three animal service officer positions.
In addition to law enforcement, officials said they plan to add 53 additional firefighter positions and seven civilian positions in the next 6 years.
Other projects over the next year are expected to include improvements to 42nd Street, Little River Road, Hartrick Bluff Road and Poison Oak Road, and the design of Young Avenue, Henderson Street and the first phase of MLK Drive upgrades.
Mayor Tim Davis echoed the need for the adopted tax rate and spoke during the meeting about why it was needed to fund everything the city wants to accomplish.
“Temple is going to the places where we need to go and it takes revenue to do that,” Davis said. “It is not always an easy political decision to vote to raise this type of revenue but, and I have said it before, we can’t afford to get behind. I think we generally do a good job at moving the community forward, this will be good for the community and I am appreciative of the community and the taxpayers that are willing to fund this city and taking us to where we need to go.”