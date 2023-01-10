Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday that it will keep its Temple store open but close the Harker Heights location.
featured
Bed Bath & Beyond to keep Temple store open, close Heights location
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Floor & Décor store, car wash announced for Temple Mall
- Temple woman killed in I-14 crash in Belton
- New Year’s Day arrests: Temple woman charged resisting arrest, spitting in officers' faces
- Police: Man broke into West Temple apartment, threatened resident with knife
- Talented tandem: From Temple to TCU, Johnston and Wiley still shine on and off field
- Tye Randall Bell, age 36, died December 30, 2022
- Reaching new heights: Billboards feature former Wildcats playing for national championship with TCU
- TISD, Temple internship program begins
- Scooted away: Tour Temple closes after nearly two years in operation
- Recharged and ready: Students return to classes after winter break