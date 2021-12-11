Krab Kingz Seafood has a permanent home in Temple after opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the South Loop Shopping Center.
Although preparations to open the restaurant in July were “a very different experience,” Janai Oakley — the general manager at the Temple location — told the Telegram how her franchise has enjoyed its transition from a lone food truck.
“We’re definitely a lot busier than when we had a food truck,” she said. “People love being able to come in, sit down and eat instead of picking up their food and going home.”
Her restaurant’s location at 2825 Thornton Lane in Temple comes after Brandon Martin — a Killeen entrepreneur who launched his Krab Kingz Seafood business in 2015 — started selling franchises to entrepreneurs in 2016.
Locations in Texas now include Temple, Killeen, Austin, Pflugerville, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth.
“People approached me about owning a franchise because they love our seafood and were interested in the brand,” Martin, who visits franchise sites and trains owners, said in 2018. “I’ve done it all, so I’m glad to show them what it takes to make their business a success.”
He also previously noted how franchise fees range from $10,000 to $30,000 depending on whether the location is a food truck or restaurant.
However, Oakley noted that restaurants, like hers, have a larger menu.
“We started a fried menu … which we couldn’t do on the food truck,” she said. “So we’ve started doing fried catfish platters, fried shrimp platters, and fried catfish and shrimp platters. People love it.”
A full menu for Krab Kingz Seafood in Temple — which is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays — can be found online at KrabKingzTexas.com.
“It’s the best seafood in Central Texas,” Oakley said.