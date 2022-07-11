The city of Belton is calling on residents to adjust their water irrigation schedules to avoid potential drops in pressure during peak usage.
“With high temperatures over the past few weeks, water consumption has reached record levels in Belton,” Paul Romer, a city of Belton spokesman said in a news release Tuesday. “Three times in the past week alone, the city has distributed more than six million gallons of water a day, and it anticipates reaching that level again today.”
The city of Belton only exceeded the 6 million gallons of water threshold twice until this year.
Residents are asked to follow Stage 1 drought restrictions, which would limit irrigation between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number and on Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number.
“If we can get residents to balance out when they irrigate, it will reduce strain on the system during peak periods,” Belton Public Works Director Matt Bates said. “There is a real benefit for residents who adjust their water schedule. By doing so they can avoid potential loss in water pressure for themselves and their neighbors, since demand is likely to remain high throughout the summer.”
Romer highlighted 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday mornings as a period of peak usage.
“The early morning draw on the tank is so large and sustained that some customers have experienced reduced water pressure during the morning hours,” he said. “Residents in newly constructed homes are urged to check and adjust their water schedules as contractors routinely set irrigation schedules for three days a week. The city is also doing its part to help balance demand. It has adjusted the irrigation schedule for its parks from early morning to late evening when there is less overall demand.”
Belton, which receives its water from Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, is hopeful that the construction of a new 1 million gallon water tower in North Belton will eventually help bring stability to its water infrastructure.
Although the city of Belton has rolled out water restriction guidance, the city of Temple has not implemented any measures beyond what it is regularly encouraged.
However, Alex Gibbs, a city of Temple spokesman, said that could change if the Brazos River Authority moves to Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan — a shift from a drought watch to a drought warning.
He added how the city of Temple could issue a water shortage declaration if some sort of catastrophic failure occurs.
“The city of Temple gets its water from Lake Belton and the Public Works Department pays close attention to this reservoir’s level,” Gibbs said. “While Lake Belton is lower than we would like, it is not low enough for alarm.”
Lake Belton was 83.6% full Tuesday with an elevation of 587.80 feet above sea level, more than 6 feet less than its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Belton was 83.3% full Tuesday, down 6.34 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.