A Belton store employee was allegedly dragged by the vehicle of a man now charged with robbery.
Elijah Xavier Taylor, 22, allegedly stole a bottle of dish soap from Family Dollar, 611 Holland Road, in October 2019. The employee followed him out of the store and took the dish soap from Taylor, who was in his vehicle. He backed up quickly, which caused the employee to be dragged across the ground, an arrest affidavit said.
Several witnesses saw what happened and a store video surveillance photo was given to Belton Police officers. Taylor’s car was found parked in the 800 section of Belle Oaks Apartments, and he was seen walking across the parking lot of Crossroads Church.
The store employee who confronted Taylor was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Her injuries included road rash and abrasions.
Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield issued the arrest warrant on Oct. 15, 2019.
Taylor was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a robbery charge. He remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bond.