BELTON — The Belton City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a façade improvement grant — continuing its efforts to liven the downtown historic district.
The grant, which was established in 2006, will be applied to the restoration of a building at 108 W. Central Avenue — a structure situated among other buildings constructed between 1870 and 1959. Typical building materials during this era included stone, wood and metal, according to Belton’s 2012 Historic Resources Survey.
Although the maintenance and proposed work for the site is projected to reach $188,400, the grant is capped at $20,000, according to a city of Belton staff report.
Funding will be sourced through the Tax Improvement Reinvestment Zone fiscal year 2021 budget. The city sets aside $50,000 annually for the grant, and made its previous $20,000 grant to Arusha’s Coffee Shop, 126 N. East St. in Belton.
“The applicant provided a history of this location through Sanborn Fire Insurance maps presenting the various businesses that have occupied this site,” the staff report said. “This building is a prime example of a commercial building that adapted to the changing needs of an evolving community transitioning from horse-drawn buggies to automobiles.”
Jo Mapel, the property owner, said her restoration of the former bail bond and lawyer office will include repairs to the building’s north, south and west façades.
She said related projects will include repairing stone wall and window eyebrows, replacing windows, attaching moisture barriers, replacing scuppers and downspouts, relocating the front door and repairing the Metzger columns.
Mapel, who purchased the previously vacant property in 2017, also highlighted plans to install a six-foot block fence along the building’s western property line.
Despite the plethora of projects the building will require, Belton is comfortable that Mapel will abide by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation — measures that ensure quality restoration and preservation for historic buildings.
“The proposed work will make necessary repairs to restore, stabilize, and preserve the stone surface, windows and doors for this historic building,” the staff report said. “Repairs will be made when possible, but if replacements are necessary, it will match or closely remember the original design and construction quality … the defining historic features including the stone, cast iron and press-tin storefront that have withstood the test of time will be preserved.”
If the façade is altered for any reason within three years of its construction, Mapel must immediately reimburse the city of Belton, according to the Façades Improvement Grant program agreement.