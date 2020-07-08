The city of Belton instituted Stage 1 drought restrictions, saying in a text alert that it may result in lower water pressure.
“One of the triggers for Stage 1, or drought watch, is when treated water in the elevated storage tanks does not refill to 80 percent capacity overnight,” city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
Although Romer said Belton is still able to fully fill the tanks overnight, “significant irrigation usage” has triggered low water pressure throughout the city.
The drought response stages help promote water conservation, Romer said.
“Each stage corresponds to different water shortage conditions,” the city website said. “Following the conditions for each stage helps conserve water during times when supply is limited.”
Stage 1 is described on the website as a mild water shortage, with a goal to voluntarily reduce water usage.
Residents are urged to minimize or discontinue non-essential water use. They are called to limit landscape irrigation to between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on designated days: Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number, Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number.
“The goal of Stage 1 is to reduce water usage through voluntary water conservation. Water customers can help by reducing water usage for non-essential purposes,” Romer said.
Non-essential water usage can include filling swimming pools or washing cars.
“It is also requested that water customers discontinue or limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for those with a street address ending in an even number, and Saturdays and Wednesdays for those with a street address ending in an odd number,” Romer said.
He added how residents are asked to only irrigate from midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on their “designated watering days.”