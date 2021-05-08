Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open two Temple shops by early next year.
The Oregon-based coffee chain will open sites at 6520 W. Adams Ave. and another at 201 N. General Bruce Drive off Interstate 35 near Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
“We’re so excited for our two upcoming shops in Temple,” company spokesperson Rilynn Davis said in an email. “We’ve started construction at 6520 W. Adams Ave. (in) Temple, TX, and are still in the planning process on North General (Bruce) Drive.”
The city of Temple said in a tweet Thursday that Dutch Bros will build at the site of a former Long John Silver’s restaurant on North General Bruce Drive.
“It has been confirmed that Temple will be getting a @DutchBros Coffee, coming soon to the Central District near Temple High School,” the city said in its tweet.
Davis said there is no set date for the coffee shops to open in Temple.
“We’re working to get them open by the end of the year or early next year,” Davis said.
Dutch Bros Coffee — which opened a Killeen store at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in March — is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Walk-up customers also are welcomed.
The chain has stores in Bryan, College Station and Lubbock. In addition to Temple, the company plans to build more shops in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Round Rock, College Station and near Blanket.