Work will soon begin on much needed maintenance for the pools at Lions Junction Family Water Park.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved more than $103,000 to re-plaster some of the amenities at the South Temple park during the Feb. 6 Council meeting. The work will restore portions of the park that have slowly started to degrade after 12 summers of continual use.
Despite the current pool surface lasting 12 years, city officials said plaster in commercial pools typically last about 10 years.
“Lions Junction Family Water Park is one of the city’s largest attractions,” Temple Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said. “The Parks and Recreation Department made it a priority to take care of this maintenance project before the summer season begins, to continue to provide a high-quality experience for our customers.”
The three original features of the park — the lazy river, leisure pool and catch pool — will be the focus of the re-plastering after the work was identified as a priority project for this year.
City officials said construction on the park’s pools, which already have started seeing plaster popping off and changing color, will start in March. The city estimates the work on the park’s pools will take 45 days to complete and be finished sometime before the end of April.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city doesn’t see the work as a restoration project but rather as regular maintenance of their facilities.
“One of the city of Temple’s focus areas is to provide high-quality places and spaces for our residents to enjoy,” Simmons said. “Our Parks and Recreation Department continuously plans for ongoing maintenance & repairs to increase the service lives of important facilities like Lions Junction.”