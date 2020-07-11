The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will hold a virtual job fair to hire both short-term and long-term nurses at its facilities in Temple and Waco.
The job fair — primarily focused on registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses — will start at 8 a.m. Monday and continue until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The health care system also is accepting applications for other positions at its facilities in Temple, Waco and Austin. These include medical supply technician (sterile processing); occupational therapist; physical therapist; psychologist; licensed professional mental health counselor; scheduling clerks; lead medical support assistant; maintenance worker; maintenance worker lead; air-conditioning mechanic; food service worker; and housekeeping aides.
With the recent layoffs due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the job market, potential candidates are invited to apply at the system where officials said they are taking quality and safety to new heights using a patient- centered approach to care and accompanied by excellent benefits.
Charley Ayres, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas spokesman, said the latest unemployment rate numbers for the area, from May, were at 10.7 percent. This was a half percent decline since April.
Ayres said his organization is seeing an unemployment rate for those in the health care sector sit at 8 percent.
“We are continuing to see employers hire back job seekers,” Ayres said. “For example on July 14, we are hosting a Central Texas Virtual Job Fair and there are 25 companies participating and more than 250 positions available.”
Applicants are encouraged to prepare their resume and have it ready to submit online during the VA virtual job fair. The minimum application package must include:
- Resume (Please specify occupation of interest)
- DD 214 if a veteran applicant (if applicable)
- VA Disability Letter (if applicable)
Application packages should be submitted to CTXVirtualJobFair@va.gov by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Salary range for nurses to be determined by a professional standards board based on education, license, certification, and experience.
The health care system offers excellent employees benefits including the federal employees health benefits program, a nationally recognized model; life insurance coverage for both employees and their family immediate members is available; and 10 paid federal holidays each year.
For additional information, contact Melanie Parker at 254-043-0776, Emmitt Courtney at 254-297-3155, or Larry Lang at 254-742-4631.