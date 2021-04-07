BELTON — A new subdivision straddling the Bell County and Temple line is now cleared for further construction.
The Landing at Heritage Oaks — located south of Temple both inside and outside city limits — was unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court for its final plat Monday in a 5-0 decision. The 28-lot subdivision is 21.33 acres and will consist of single family homes, with six lots wholly or partially in Temple city limits.
The subdivision is on the southern side of FM 93, half a mile to the east of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider, who represents a portion of the subdivision, voiced concern along with other commissioners about the site’s drainage.
County officials said the site will create a detention pond to collect runoff, with excess water draining off the site through a pipe.
“It was drained over a very large area as far as it leaving the property, and now it is consolidated to a much smaller area, gathering all the water in that pond and is dumping it out in all one spot,” Schneider said. “Now they have captured it and are dumping it out, affecting a couple of houses.”
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the water would be dispersed as it goes off the property, spreading out through a created trough, but admitted there would be a lot of water in the area.
Commissioners were concerned about the drainage going off the site due to nearby properties that border the new subdivision.
Neaves said the subdivision is within the county’s regulations regarding drainage, along with it conforming to Temple’s standards since it was approved by the Temple City Council.
“Our regulations do not require a detention pond, all it addresses is that the runoff shall not be significantly increased,” Neaves said. “So that is how they are doing it, they are holding it in the detention pond and letting it come out slow.”