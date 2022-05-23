BELTON — With rain in the forecast this week, the Bell County Commissioners Court decided against reinstating a burn ban.
At its weekly meeting Monday, the court did not take any action to put in place a burn ban despite worsening drought conditions. A burn ban would prohibit controlled burns in the county.
Commissioner Bill Schumann pointed to rain the county saw over the weekend and anticipated rain that is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said between two and three inches of rain is expected between Monday night and Wednesday afternoon.
“That is kind of a total that we are expecting as of right now,” Allison Prayter, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist with the weather service, said. “Of course, that can change depending on where the heavier rainfall ends up. Some (areas) could receive less and some could receive more than the two to three inches we have forecasted now.”
Prayter said Bell County should be able to handle the large amount of rain due to its recent drought, which has caused the soil to have less moisture than other areas.
Officials said that rains may cause areas east of Interstate 35 and north of Interstate 10 to improve drought conditions by next week.
This large amount of rain, Prayter said, could cause flooding in counties to the east that have seen less severe droughts. With more moisture in the soil, and therefore less room for water to be absorbed, she said the National Weather Service has put in place flood watches for some counties.
Drought levels in the county have intensified over recent weeks, with now more than a third in extreme drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported last week that all of Bell County was now in some form of drought, with moderate drought to the east and extreme drought to the west.
The Texas Water Development Board reported Monday that drought conditions across the state have intensified, with the amount of land affected by exceptional drought climbing to 29%. Board officials said this is the largest value seen since January 2012.
With the continuous dry weather seen in the county, local lake levels have started to steadily drop over recent weeks.
Data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows water levels in Lake Belton at 88.3% full while Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 88% full.