Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $908.7 million in sales tax allocations in August, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas appears to be weathering the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as all municipalities in those counties, reported increases in August compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple and Belton each saw healthy gains in their allocations compared to August last year. Temple is expected to receive $2.474 million, a 16.9 percent increase from August 2019’s allocation. Belton will get $606,736, a 20.92 percent increase.
The total August allocations for Texas represent a 3.6 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
Widespread social distancing requirements were more relaxed across the state in June than in previous months, Hegar said in the release.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.273 million in sales tax allocations in August, an increase of 20.39 percent from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.627 million in sales tax revenue, an 18.37 percent increase from the allocation distributed in August 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $789,673, a 12.37 percent increase from last August.
This month Nolanville is receiving $118,451, a 33.66 percent increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $56,616, a 40.36 percent increase from August 2019.
Salado is set to receive $61,977 this month, an 8.10 percent increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $31,078 in August, a 37.61 percent increase compared to August last year.
Little River-Academy is expected to get $10,900 this month, a 24.48 percent increase over last year.
This month Holland will get $10,736, a 23.17 percent increase over August 2019’s allocation.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $274,457 this month for a 6.04 percent increase from last year’s allocations during August.
Copperas Cove saw a 19.88 percent increase in August allocations from last year; it is set to receive $588,904.
Gatesville experienced a 8.69 percent rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $213,528.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $110,895, a 1.71 percent increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $108,663 in August, a 6.82 percent increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $90,074 this month, a 17.64 percent increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $19,766, a 27.45 percent increase from August 2019.
Milano is set to receive $10,042, a 29.23 percent increase from August last year.