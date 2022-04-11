BELTON — Bell County invested heavily in infrastructure Monday, with the Commissioners Court approving two high cost budget items.
In a 4-0 vote, Commissioners chose to move forward with two projects, one for power generation and the other for internet connectivity. Commissioner Bill Schumann was absent during the meeting.
One item approved by commissioners was a contract for the purchase and installation of one 350-kilowatt generator for the jail in downtown Belton. The generator, purchased through a cooperative contract, will cost the county up to $161,955.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with Georgia-based Foresite Group LLC, through the Central Texas Council of Governments, for the creation of a broadband business plan for Bell County.
Adam Ward, technology services director for the county, said the $197,335 agreement would span four months and look at ways to bring broadband internet to rural areas of the county.
“The goal after this, if feasible, would be to submit a request to the Texas Broadband Development Office out of the comptroller’s office for additional funding,” Ward said.
Commissioners also recognized the county auditor and her department for their work on the county’s annual financial report.
The report, compiled by the department annually, once again was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 41st consecutive year. The department received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the association.
The association’s website states that the program encourages and assists state and local governments to go beyond reporting the minimum requirements.
County Auditor Tina Entrop said the association looks at the reports submitted to make sure they are transparent and include needed information. She said the county’s financial situation needed to be clear to those reading the reports.
Entrop, who joined the county in 1998, said she has worked on many of the financial reports that have been recognized.
“I have been a part of more than half of them,” Entrop said.
Entrop took over the department three years ago following the departure of her predecessor Donna Eakin, who retired in 2018.
The county auditor’s office provides oversight of the county’s financial records and advertises bids for county projects and supplies.