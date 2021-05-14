A boil notice issued Wednesday by Marlow Water Supply Corp. was lifted Friday.
Customers affected by the notice live east of County Road 244 along FM 2095.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 5-14-21,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 697-4016.
To reach TECQ, call 512-239-4691.