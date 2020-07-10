Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District on Friday instituted Stage 1 water restriction awareness for local well owners and operators.
The restrictions apply to wells in the both the Trinity Aquifer and Edward Aquifer (Balcones Fault Zone) systems in Bell County, said Dirk Aaron, district general manager.
“Folks, it’s real,” Aaron said.
Clearwater urges all business and utilities dependent on groundwater wells to support the initial stage requesting conservation, Aaron said in a news release. Private well owners and operators, Aaron said, are encouraged to actively conserve under the Stage 1 “awareness” by volunteering to reduce their groundwater use by 10 percent.
The voluntary drought plan instituted by Clearwater UWCD has been in place since 2010 and was very effective during the drought of 2011 and in the summer of 2018 because well owners and operators understood the importance and reality of protecting their asset by reducing groundwater use, Aaron said in the release.
“The Edwards Aquifer responds often due to the minimal rainfalls and the district’s system of watching and recording rainfall averages over the Edwards Aquifer clarifies that “awareness” conditions still exist,” Aaron said. “The data shows that we are still 7 to 8 inches behind in the Edwards Recharge Zone. We expect 33 inches of rainfall over the previous 365 days. Couple this fact with the extreme low flow conditions in the Salado Creek fuel by the Spring Complex is at 12.38 cubic feet per second.”
“Conventional wisdom says that our District’s staff and board of directors should be cautionary and measured,” Aaron said. “We are yet to experience the hottest part of the summer but just look at Stillhouse Lake, Lake Belton, Salado Creek, Lampasas and Leon rivers if you don’t believe we are dry.”
At Lake Belton Friday, the water was at 539.49 feet above sea level, slightly below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Water was being released into the Leon River at 34 cubic feet per second.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s elevation on Friday was at 621.45 feet above sea level, slightly under its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. One cubic foot per second was being released into the Lampasas River from Stillhouse, Corps data showed.
Clearwater recommends ways to continue or increase voluntary reduction, including checking for and correcting all plumbing leaks; the re-use or recirculation of water whenever possible; no filling of ponds, lakes, tanks, reservoirs, swimming pools that have a total capacity of more than 50,000 gallons, except for public water supply systems; and public water supply systems are encouraged to implement measures to achieve a 10 percent reduction in water usage.
Aaron said well owners in southwest Bell County should take the situation seriously because the Middle Trinity Aquifer is fragile as some owners of private exempt wells are experiencing significant drawdown this month due to drought conditions.
Landowners in both the River Ridge Ranch and Hidden Springs communities will be experiencing these same drawdown problems, Clearwater said.
Aaron said rainfall deficits are across region and west of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 14, including parts of Williamson, Burnet and Coryell counties.
“If not cautious, we may relive the (drought) challenges of 2011-12,” Aaron said.
CHECK WELL LEVELS
To check well levels, visit cuwcd.org and click on “Monitor Wells.” To see the Salado Creek gauge, visit https://on.doi.gov/2Zi1wn0.