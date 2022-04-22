Smoothie King will rule the day as the business kicks off its grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The new Temple shop is located at 3921 S. General Bruce Drive, next to Bell County Motoworks, off Interstate 35.
Smoothie King, which has more than 1,000 shops nationwide, offers healthy smoothies full of nutrients, vitamins, proteins and nutritional enhancers.
“At Smoothie King, we craft our blends to help you achieve your health and wellness goals,” the company said on its website. “Our smoothies contain only real fruits and vegetables with zero grams of added sugar in numerous blends. No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. It’s that simple. Find smoothies to support joint health, low-calorie diets, or muscle-building and recovery. Or, if you need a delicious blend to help make the day a little brighter, we’ve got you covered.”
At the grand opening, the first 50 guests will be entered in a raffle for one of three prizes, including a chance to win free smoothies for a year. Two prizes awarded will include a Smoothie King backpack filled with a towel, tumbler and other company merchandise.
Children can get their faces painted and decorate their own cup at a station for a free 12-ounce Kids Kup Smoothie, according to the shop’s promotional flyer.