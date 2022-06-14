Belton City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday for a five-year water and wastewater rate structure that is designed to provide stability to its fund.
This approval — which did not set any rates, as those will continue to be approved in September of each year — came after Nelissa Heddin Consulting performed a rate design study.
“The study’s intent is to achieve a rate structure that will ensure equitable and adequate revenues for operations, debt service and capital improvements,” the city of Belton said in a staff report. “The consultant worked with city staff to develop revenue requirements and determine the cost of providing service to customers.”
Although Nelissa Heddin Consulting offered recommendations to Belton City Council during its last meeting on May 24, study assumptions were adjusted after council members shared feedback regarding upcoming projects locally.
“One of those assumptions is that we know the (Bell County Jail expansion) is coming soon … so we added 1.5 million gallons per month starting in 2024,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said during the meeting on Tuesday. “We also talked about two apartment complexes that we will probably see in this five-year frame. A typical apartment complex consumes 600,000 gallons per month and so we added 600,000 gallons a month beginning in 2024 and another 600,000 gallons a month beginning in 2026.”
The study also needed to account for the upcoming construction of two new Belton ISD elementary schools — facilities are scheduled to be built after voters approved a $173.8 million bond issue in the May 7 election.
Although these increases in consumption will generate more revenue, Rodgers highlighted how Belton recently took on approximately $1.5 million in debt to help pay for backup power at the Belton water treatment plant operated by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
“We had to add $120,000 (in debt service payments) per year, which offsets a lot of revenue growth that we will be getting from the new consumption,” he said.
Therefore, three options were provided for helping Belton reach revenue requirements: base fees charged by meter size, base fees charged by meter size with the same rate for 5/8-inch and 3/4-inch meters as adopted by council, and one base fee regardless of size.
Under option two, base fees in fiscal year 2023 would increase from $17 to $20.32 for 7,733 properties with 5/8-inch and 3/4-inch meters; from $17 to $36.19 for 563 properties with 1-inch meters; from $17 to $62.65 for 122 properties with 1.5-inch meters; from $17 to $94.40 for 276 properties with 2-inch meters; from $17 to $179.07 for 48 properties with 3-inch meters; from $17 to $274.33 for 13 properties with 4-inch meters; from $17 to $538.92 for eight properties with 6-inch meters; and from $17 to $856.43 for three properties with 8-inch meters, according to the city of Belton. Those base fees include 2,000 gallons of water each month.
Two options, meanwhile, were provided for water volumetric rates: separate classes for domestic and sprinkler usage as adopted by council, and one customer class regardless of usage.
“We have to look forward to the next five years … and what we expect to happen,” he said. “We have to make sure we cover our operating expenses, all of these capital projects that we are funding with cash and debt, and then we have to consider inflation.”
The council took no action on water and wastewater rates.
Residents can review the figures presented to Belton City Council online at bit.ly/3Qkfu09 by clicking on the packet uploaded for Tuesday, June 14.
Before Belton City Council unanimously approved the resolution, Councilman David K. Leigh had a simple message:
“We need to make sure it’s fair,” he said.