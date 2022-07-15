The Temple and Belton independent school districts will hold job fairs beginning next week for those interested in pursuing careers in education.
Temple ISD will hold its job fair for teachers from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple.
Belton ISD will hold its job fair for all positions from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton.
“Temple ISD is looking for educators who believe that success is possible for every student, and the work they do on a daily basis is critical to developing future leaders in our community, our state, and our world,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said. “We are looking for teachers who have the ability to connect with and build positive relationships with students and coworkers. We are proud to offer a competitive salary and benefits package, opportunities for professional growth, a top-notch first-year teacher mentor program, and a wellness program that will be expanded to include a focus on employee physical and mental health.”
The starting salary for teachers in Temple ISD — a district with nearly 8,500 students — is $52,500, according to district information.
“Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, first year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities since all TISD campuses are Title I.”
Prospective applicants can access a list of Temple ISD job openings online at bit.ly/3PsMUsc.
“Teachers who work in Temple ISD stay because of the family-like environment they experience in the district,” Ward said. “Please join us at our job fair if you would like to visit with our campus principals about the possibility of joining our team.”
Belton ISD, meanwhile, is looking to fill several teacher, special education, support, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute roles — openings that can be viewed online at www.bisd.net/employment.
“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” Todd Schiller, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team.”
The starting salary for teachers in Belton ISD is $53,500 and there is currently a $3,000 sign-on bonus opportunity for teacher candidates, with three or more years of experience, who are applying for positions at Miller Heights Elementary or Southwest Elementary, according to Belton ISD.