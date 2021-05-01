Go2Work and Temple College are sponsoring a free customer service training class to be held during the week of May 24-28.
The class will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in Berry Hall on the Temple College campus and will cover topics such as workplace skills, interpersonal communication, customer service, technology and the hospitality industry, according to a news release. Participants who complete the course will be eligible to earn a customer service credential.
After the course, participants will have the opportunity to attend a job fair with local employers who are hiring.
There is no charge for the class, but seats are limited. Anyone interested in attending should visit www.templejc.edu/go2work to begin the application process.
Before the course begins, participants will attend workshops on resume writing and interviewing provided by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Go2Work is a nonprofit organization providing job training and employment opportunities to unemployed and under-employed Bell County residents. For more information on the Go2Work program, contact Lorretta Garcia at 254-742-4554 or lorretta.garcia@workforcesolutionsctx.com.