Bell County may soon eliminate the position of fire marshal following a discussion by the Commissioners Court on Monday.
During Monday’s workshop meeting, Commissioners discussed the future of the county’s fire marshal office after former fire marshal Chris Mahlstedt was confirmed to have left. Mahlstedt, who has served in the position for multiple years, left to take a job at Harker Heights.
At the start of the meeting officials suggested that the Bell County Sheriff’s Department could fill the position instead of the Commissioners as the office oversees the fire marshal.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson questioned during the workshop if the office, which is not required by state law, was even needed anymore based on current conditions.
The office, Whitson pointed out, was now under the control of the Sheriff’s Department and deputies could take over all of those responsibilities instead.
“If this is an opportunity for us to redesign all of this, then maybe we don’t have a Fire Marshal’s Office and let the Sheriff do what he does in a lot of counties,” Whitson said. “He has arson investigators and then this is his responsibility and not ours anymore. Why would we still want an office in the Sheriff’s Office, that we are responsible for, but have no oversight of?”
During the meeting Whitson also questioned if the county, as it currently stands, needs a fire marshal for the duties it has.
Whitson said during the meeting that if the Fire Marshal’s Office is maintained he wants to see it removed from the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Department.
The Fire Marshal’s Office, Whitson said, is something that the Commissioners are responsible for in part. Since that is the case, he said that the department should be governed by the Commissioners Court rather than another department.
“If we are not going to use the office for what it is intended for, to work for the Commissioners, then let the deputies get certified and do what they need to do,” Whitson said.
For some of the Commissioners at the workshop Monday, the deciding factor on if the office should remain in place is what services can the sheriff’s deputies legally provide for the county and when can those deputies take over.
Officials at Monday’s meeting pointed out that two deputies have been undergoing training to cover the office’s needs for a year now and were not quite ready to take over for the fire marshal yet.
“I guess the question is, to do these inspections and certifications, do you have to have the title of fire marshal or can you just be certified in doing that?” Russell Schnieder said.
During the meeting, Whitson also put forward that it may be hard to recruit any fire marshal due to the office being under the Sheriff’s Department. He pointed to the recent workshop on the arrangement last month when multiple fire department officials from all over the county came and spoke in opposition to it.
County Judge David Blackburn ended the discussion Monday by stressing the need for more discussion on the topic, with future talks to involve the Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said it was unknown when, if ever, the position would be advertised for applicants and filled by the county.
“It looks like we maybe need some more discussion, which means that means it may not be good to go out and advertise and hire for that position since we don’t know what that position is going to do and if it is going to exist,” Blackburn said.