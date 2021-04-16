Two months ago, Winter Storm Uri’s frigid trek through Texas left a trail of weather-related damage. Recovery for some will be a slow process.
At first glance, Temple’s Wildflower County Club looks unscathed — the golf course is bustling, the tennis courts are busy and the driving range is full. And the club is becoming a hotspot for an exciting new game. But the inside of the 15,000-square-foot clubhouse tells a different story.
“We had a tremendous amount of flooding,” Brad Belson, Wildflower general manager, said this week. “We are still assessing the damage. It’s going to take a while, but we just don’t know for sure how long.”
Despite the damage, the club is far from closed. Business is booming around the club grounds, and activity likely will pick up as services are restored. Some outdoor activities — such as Friday night dinners and music events, and a recent Easter egg hunt — have been very well attended, according to Cassidy Revis, the club’s member experience coordinator.
“We’ve been having live music and food trucks on Friday evenings,” she said, “and we’ve had huge crowds.”
The club has set up a small tent behind the closed clubhouse where cooks grill burgers, fajitas, hot dogs and other grab-and-go meals. Dining has been picnic style around the grounds, but that will soon change as a mobile kitchen capable of preparing any meal imaginable is in place and a large, air-conditioned dining tent will be erected in coming days, Belson said. Calling it a “tent” is a bit misleading — it will be complete with chandeliers.
The need for change started Feb. 17 — probably the iciest day of the winter storm. Several fire suppression water lines inside the clubhouse froze and snapped, and the flooding began.
“It was extremely treacherous out,” Belson said. “We weren’t able to get to the club right away to shut off the water. By the time the fire department arrived, water was flowing out of the first-floor windows.”
Windows around the outside of the clubhouse start about 16 inches above the floor. Some of the breaks were in sprinkler lines in second-floor offices. Water drained through the floor and flooded the lower level.
Interior walls throughout the building have been opened up to allow for drying, and there is extensive floor damage.
“Every room in the building was affected by the flooding,” Belson said from a temporary trailer that is serving as office space. A second trailer already in place will soon be the club’s pro shop, and it will be filled with golf shoes, clubs, shirts and other golf equipment.
Belson and his staff have spent a sizable part of the past week moving treadmills, cardio and resistance machines and weights from the clubhouse fitness studio into a 1,200-square-foot fitness tent. The tent is fitted with an artificial turf floor and air conditioning, and soon it will be ready for business.
“We’re getting the equipment moved,” Belson said. “We had just installed a new rubber floor in the clubhouse studio. It was one of a few upgrades we had just made.”
The club also had installed a massive projection TV in the lounge area not long before Uri’s arrival.
The swimming pool also suffered damage during the February freeze, and needs plumbing and structural repairs.
“Again, we are still assessing the damage but we are hoping to be able to open the pool by Memorial Day,” Belson said. “That’s our target.”
While the bulk of the winter-weather damage was in the clubhouse and swimming area, the club’s golf course only had minor problems.
“We had a few breaks in irrigation lines and some minor plumbing issues on the course, but it’s in good shape,” Belson said. “We had very little damage to our greens. We had covered the greens, and for a few weeks after the storm we had some minor discoloration.”
Although the return to the clubhouse may be a lengthy process, Belson’s staff is making big improvements on club grounds. The golf course has been booming early in the current season. And club staff is trying to make links play an enjoyable experience, he said.
“We have two bars set up on the course and food is available,” he said. “The pro shop will be open in its temporary home very soon.”
Improvements also have been made to the club’s six tennis courts.
“We’ve upgraded the lighting to an LED system and put up some new windscreens,” Revis said. “We’ve also added some Pickleball courts to the tennis area.”
Pickleball has become huge at the club, and it has even attracted the attention of some longtime golfers.
Matthew Boyett, one of two club personal trainers, has been teaching Pickleball and the response has been tremendous.
“Next month we are going to host our first Pickleball tournament,” Belson said. “We’re really looking forward to that.”
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, ping pong and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball, over a net.
Belson said that despite the flood damage caused by Uri, he is excited about Wildflower’s future.
“We’re going to continue to be a good partner for the city, and we will reposition ourselves as a full-service country club,” he said.