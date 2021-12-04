Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. has named Chris Smith as president of its $33 billion business unit, McLane Grocery unit, which distributes merchandise to more than 70,000 retailer locations.
Before joining McLane Co., Smith worked as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, a Deerfield, Ill., holding company that owns retail chains Walgreens and Boots.
In that position, Smith oversaw supply chain functions for 9,200 U.S.-based Walgreen stores through 16 distribution centers and 9,000 warehouse employees, according to a news release.
“We are very pleased to have Chris join our team,” Tony Frankenberger, McLane Co. CEO, said in the release. “He brings a wealth of supply chain and logistics leadership experience across diverse industries that will contribute to many areas of our business.”
Before Walgreens, Smith served as the executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, the nation’s largest grocery wholesaler. Smith also has held senior leadership positions in distribution and logistics with McKesson Corp., an Irving-based pharmaceutical distributor and health care information technology supplier.
“I am thrilled to join the McLane team and for the new and exciting opportunities ahead,” Smith said. “McLane has a long history, a great reputation, and is a trusted supply chain services leader. I look forward to contributing to its near-term and long-term success.”
Smith has a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and serves on the board of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies.