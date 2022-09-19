The U.S. Department of Defense recently recognized Temple ISD as a nominee for its 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
“The men and women of the National Guard and Reserve make significant contributions to our communities and our national security through their civilian and military careers,” Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said. “By valuing and supporting their employees’ military service, these employers enhance the strength, readiness, and diversity of our National Guard and Reserve forces, and the readiness of the Total Force.”
This year, Jacob Barnes — a lieutenant in the Army National Guard who has since relocated to another state — nominated Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott and his fellow administrators for the recognition.
“It is an honor for Temple ISD to be recognized by the Secretary of Defense,” said Ott, who the ESGR presented with a commemorative 50-year anniversary ESGR coin last week. “We place a high value on our men and women who serve our country and are blessed to have many of them educating our students.”
More than 2,700 nominations were submitted to ESGR for employers like Temple ISD.
“Almost one-half of the U.S. military is comprised of the Guard and Reserve,” the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program within the Department of Defense said in a statement posted to its website. “The Department of Defense shares these citizen warriors with their civilian employers, many of whom provide significant support to their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. This award recognizes employers who provide the most outstanding support for their Guard and Reserve employees and is presented annually.”
Recipients distinguish themselves by going beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, to support their National Guard and Reserve employees, ESGR said.
“Many offered enhanced pay and benefit packages; flexible scheduling and generous leave policies; and pre- and post- deployment support,” ESGR said. “In addition, they implemented robust training to equip human resource professionals and managers to support their organization’s military serving employees; stayed connected to deployed employees by sending care packages; and took care of their employees’ families during deployments by assisting with household repairs, including them in company functions, or providing financial assistance.”