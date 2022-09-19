Employer Support Freedom Award nomination

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, left receives a nomination for the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award along with a recognition coin. This year, Jacob Barnes — a lieutenant in the Army National Guard who has since relocated to another state — nominated Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott and his fellow administrators for the recognition.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

The U.S. Department of Defense recently recognized Temple ISD as a nominee for its 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

