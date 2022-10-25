Belton City Council unanimously approved a series of zoning changes on Tuesday that will allow for industrial developments on approximately 27.6 acres in the commercial and industrial corridor.
featured breaking
Belton council approves zoning changes for industrial developments
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- The Jackson two: Brothers Steve, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates
- Temple man indicted for injuring elderly person at restaurant
- UPDATE: Person of interest in Belton child homicide apprehended in Itasca
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Belton ISD adds Miller Heights as hazardous route
- Steven Rieves, age 65, died October 3, 2022
- DPS: 63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
- Furry friend: Shop cat grew up at Temple business
- Knights rein in Wildcats: Heights controls second half to deal Temple first district loss, 13-9
- Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.