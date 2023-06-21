With this year’s Belton Fourth of July Parade operating under the theme of “Better Together,” the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce emphasized how the collective leadership of its three grand marshals make them the perfect representatives.
Terri Covington will represent the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, Wayne Carpenter will represent the city of Belton and Joe Shepperd will represent the Belton Economic Development Corporation.
“Strong working relationships between organizations are not something that we can take for granted but happen when there is a commitment to working together to help our community grow,” Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber president and CEO, said. “We are thrilled to honor these organizations and individuals with this opportunity to serve as grand marshals for the Fourth of July Parade. They exemplify the spirit of our community and represent the theme of our parade this year.”
Each of the three are longtime leaders within their respective organizations and beyond.
“Terri Covington is a successful and well-respected business leader with Covington Real Estate who has been an active community volunteer, serving on numerous boards and advisory committees, as well as several terms on the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” the Belton chamber said in a news release. “She served as chamber board chair during 2020 — an unusually difficult year for local businesses, the Chamber and our community as we navigated the challenges of pandemic restrictions.”
Carpenter, the Place 6 Councilman, meanwhile, has served several terms on the Belton City Council, which he led as mayor from November 2020 to May 2023 when he stepped down to spend more time with his family. His term expires in 2025.
“Carpenter had a long and successful career as a public school educator, serving as a teacher, principal, and administrator for Belton ISD, influencing countless students into a life of community service,” the chamber said. “He practices what he taught, consistently advocating for all members of our community to have a voice and be involved in making our community better for everyone.”
The Belton Fourth of July Parade — which is expected to have more than 30,000 Central Texas residents lining the streets — named Shepperd, a Belton native and former Belton ISD trustee, as its third grand marshal for his ability to always advocate for strategic business growth.
“He served on the Belton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors from 2009 to 2023, and as chairman from 2017 to 2023,” the news release said. “During his tenure, Belton EDC helped spur significant growth in our business community, with the Imagine Belton initiative providing a vision for the future of Belton.”
Upcoming events
Several events will lead up to the annual Fourth of July Parade in the week prior, including a downtown Belton street party in front of the historic Bell County Courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature live music, food trucks, games and more.
Residents can visit www.beltonchamber.com online for a full list of upcoming events and times.